This was the beginning of a peaceful protest that never occurred by activists against animal abuse and exploitation.The donkey owners attacked the group while they had just started walking down the steps to the harbour.They surrounded the group both sides, and physically abused them ,spitting on them, grabbing their staff and phones,threatening their lives,threatening to push them off the cliff and bullling them.They released all the donkeys putting many human lives in danger,as they were many tourists on the spot whose kids were screaming and crying and purposedly pushed them on people so as to stop filming and caused panic.There was nowhere to go given the fact that the steps are very narrow thus a very dangerous situation.They also grabbed phones from tourists who were filming and told them to move ahead.Within a few minutes ,40 donkey owners with their animals arrived at the spot, coming both ways and the horror began for the group.The police was notified numerous times about the gravity of the situation by both tourists and onlookers but arrived 40 minutes later.A few of the activists got injured either intentionally or in an effort to avoid getting hit by the donkey owners.Share to the world to STOP this humane and animal abuse NOW Αυτό είναι το Κρατος και η Παιδεία τους..Αισχος και ντροπή... #santorinidonkeys #humanabuse #animalabuse #donkeys