State owned @fly_mna ‘s flight UB-103 Yangon to Mandalay, made emergency landing Sunday at #Mandalay International Airport (VYMD) after unable to extend nose gear of @embraer E190. All 82 onboard are safe without any injuries. Bravo to Capt. Myat Moe Aung & crew | #Myanmar pic.twitter.com/H4FNJxB5Ig