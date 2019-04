It’s the Alyssa Edwards of the show, and back-back-back again — the #Aviointeriors #Skyrider “saddle seat” is on the #AIX19 floor, now with its new support structure. Avio is once again asking the question about whether this could have a spot in ultra-shorthaul #PaxEx #avgeek. pic.twitter.com/QZKJz0wxs9