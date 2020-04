New coronavirus Passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess stand on the balcony to look outside as the vessel is docked at the port of Yokohama on Feb. 9, 2020. Six more people on the quarantined ship have tested positive for a new coronavirus, the Japanese health ministry said the same day, bringing the total number of infections with the pneumonia-causing virus on the vessel to 70. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY imago images/Kyodo News