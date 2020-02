What do you do on a long BORING flight after a jam packed busy California vacation take a nap and use your Mommy's leg as a pillow. ????????????Fred #househorse #frecklebutt #evilearsjr #miniservicehorse #mommyshelper #directedretrieval #mobilityservicehorse ✈ So it appears our news story is being showed on local news stations all over the country. Thank you to our friends that have let us know. ????