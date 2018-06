2018-06-14: Bravo Airways McDD MD-83 (UR-CPR) skidded left off landing runway 08 at Kiev-Zhulyany Airport with 175 on board. All were safe. The aircraft sustained unknown damage to its undercarriage and flaps. The aircraft is open for traffic again. https://t.co/9MEkNCLjtC pic.twitter.com/s64JSCxg2G