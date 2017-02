Thank you Portland and @dinnerlab for a great last stop on the U.S. Part of the launch tour of #thenordiccookbook such a great city! Also this morning I talked about the book @npr #weekendedition. A bit of a pity that they focused so much on the extremes of the book and not what makes up the most of it which is what people in the Nordics actually eat on an everyday basis. I mean, it has one recipe out of 738 which happen to contain reindeer blood, it is not a collection of recipes all containing reindeer blood. I actually counted and I think there are about 50 recipes in the book that no one will be able to cook since they contain special ingredients. Those recipes still deserve a place in the book though since they explain something about the culture of food in the parts where they are important. However most of us in the Nordics don't eat neither reindeer blood, puffin, whale or seal in our daily lives and my whole goal with the book was to explain what we actually eat in the different parts of the region and why, at the same time as I wanted to show that Nordic food culture is more than herring, meatballs and odd ingredient exoticism. Anyhow if you want to listen to the npr piece the link is in my bio. If you want to read the book and learn all about cooking with reindeer blood (and just a few other ingredients) you can find it at amazon.com #shamelesslypluggingmyownbook #thenordiccookbook while I am at it I am also going to#shamelesslyplugmyfriendssneakercompany those shoes in the pic really are the best sneakers in the world @cqpgallery #cqpgallery #idontplugoftenbutwhenidoitidoitproperly #cqpsneakers

